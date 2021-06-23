Birmingham City have confirmed recent Millwall loan man Ryan Woods has joined on a three-year deal, becoming Lee Bowyer’s first signing.

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer will be looking to bolster his ranks ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Blues endured a disappointing season last time out and some fresh faces will be coming in to help put it behind them.

Now, after ongoing speculation, the club have now confirmed their first arrival of the summer transfer window.

As confirmed on Wednesday night, the Blues have completed the signing of midfielder Ryan Woods. The recent Millwall loan man joins on a free transfer following Stoke City’s decision not to renew his contract.

The move brings an end to his three-year stint with the Potters, where he struggled to make an impact after signing from Brentford.

Having fallen out of favour under Michael O’Neill, Woods has spent the last year and a half on loan at The Den with Millwall. In his time on loan with the Lions, Woods managed 64 appearances, featuring heavily in defensive midfield.

With Stoke, the Norton Canes-born midfielder chipped in with one assist in 39 outings across all competitions.

Having completed a move to St. Andrew’s, it will be interesting to see how he fares under Bowyer’s management.

He brings a good amount of Championship experience to the Blues’ midfield ranks. Woods has spent notable stints with Brentford and Shrewsbury Town over the course of his career, notching up over 100 appearances for both clubs.