Stoke City have pretty much bumbled along since being relegated three seasons ago from the Premier League. Fair to middling would be a good summary.

Stoke City fans might have been hoping of a bounce back to the Premier League by now but it is no closer. Instead, the Potters have wallowed in midtable misery.

They face a fourth Sky Bet Championship campaign outside the top tier of English football next season. It will be a campaign where they will be without young defender Nathan Collins.

Burnley leads a number of sides linked with the talented defender. The Clarets are only a breath away from landing him according to the media and sources such as The Athletic.

The 20-year-old academy graduate has come up through the ranks at the Brittania Stadium and gone on to shine in the senior squad.

Irishman Collins has gone on to make 47 appearances for the Potters first team. He has scored three goals and provided one assist. Yet, it is his consistent performances that have caught the eye and led to his impending Turf Moor move.

Whereas The Athletic’s Andy Jones (link – above) states that a fee “in the region of £12million” has been agreed with Burnley, other sources say this is not so.

StokeonTrentLive disagrees with the quoted £12million agreed fee. Their writer Peter Smith adds that Collins will be leaving “for a fee believed to be considerably in excess” of that amount.

Smith goes on to add that Collins will sign a five-year deal at Turf Moor. THe youngster will look to add to his burgeoning reputation.

The fee that Stoke City are receiving will allow them to restructure this summer window. £12million would have been a more than welcome amount to receive. However, a fee considerably more than that will be a windfall for the side from the Potteries.