Bradford City have secured the signing of Liam Ridehalgh after his departure from Tranmere Rovers, it has been confirmed.

Bradford City boss Derek Adams told fans that new signings were on the way as he looks to revamp his squad at Valley Parade ahead of the 2021/22 season.

So far, the Bantams have brought in four new faces. Lee Angol, Oscar Threlkeld, Andy Cook and Abo Eisa have joined the club on free transfers following their departures from their respective clubs this summer.

Now, signing number five has been confirmed.

As confirmed on Wednesday evening, left-back Liam Ridehalgh has completed a move to the League Two side.

Bradford City confirmed the deal on their official club website, announcing that he has put pen to paper on a two-year contract at Valley Parade.

The experienced full-back comes in to bolster Derek Adams’ defensive ranks as he looks to turn them into promotion contenders once again.

Ridehalgh’s move to Bradford comes after his time at Prenton Park ended earlier this summer. The former Huddersfield Town youngster had spent the last seven-and-a-half years on the books with the club, playing over 250 times for the club.

Ridehalgh is vastly experienced at Football League level, playing over 100 times in both League One and League Two.

Over the course of his career, he has spent time on the books with Chesterfield, Rotherham United and Swindon Town.