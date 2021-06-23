Burton Albion, Crewe Alexandra, Doncaster Rovers, Ipswich Town, Lincoln City, Morecambe, Plymouth Argyle and more feature in today’s League One transfer round-up on The72.

Morecambe announced their third signing of the week today, bringing in Anthony O’Connor on a three-year deal after he’d spent as many seasons with Bradford City.

Elsewhere, Burton Albion announced that they’ve agreed a deal to sign Republic of Ireland U21 and Southampton youngster Tom O’Connor once his contract on the south coast expires at the end of this month.

Doncaster Rovers also completed the signing of former player Tommy Rowe after he left Bristol City, with Crewe Alexandra seeing Ryan Wintle depart for Cardiff City.

Rumour Mill

Lincoln City have been in the headlines today – reports have claimed that Jorge Grant is destined to be moving on this summer with Championship interest in him mounting, whilst they were linked alongside Blackpool and Salford City in the race for departed Reading man Tennai Watson.

Meanwhile, The Portsmouth News reported that Bristol City, Luton Town and Sunderland were heading the queue for departing AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott, TWTD reported that Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop is wanted by AFC Wimbledon who are are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Luke McCormick from Chelsea.

Ryan Lowe’s Plymouth Argyle have ‘agreed’ a deal to sign Cambridge United stopper Callum Burton, whilst Doncaster Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday are reported to have ‘joined the race’ to sign Barnsley winger Luke Thomas on loan this summer.