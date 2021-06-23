Bristol City and Celtic are both vying for Oxford United’s Rob Atkinson, but the League One side are holding out for a larger fee.

Atkinson, 22, featured 41 times in League One for Oxford United, scoring two goals.

His side claimed a place in the League One play-offs but would be knocked out by eventual winners Blackpool in the semi-finals.

Last Sunday, The Sun on Sunday (20.06.21, pg. 65) backed both Bristol City and Celtic to move for Atkinson this summer, with the Robins then said to have been ‘ready’ to submit a £1.6million bid.

Since, Bristol Live reported that Nigel Pearson’s side were submitting a £1.4million bid but Sky Sports (Transfer Centre: 22.06.21, 10:32) revealed that Oxford were set to reject that bid, and instead hold out for a fee of closer to £2million.

Confirming that stance, The Sun reporter Nixon tweeted:

Oxford want more cash https://t.co/xoFHPUmAKQ — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 23, 2021

Bristol City today completed the signing of Matty James.

The former Leicester City man joins up with former Foxes boss Pearson at Ashton Gate having impressed in loan stints at Barnsley and Coventry City last season.

Despite finishing the season poorly, Bristol City look to be making waves in the transfer market so far and with a promotion-experienced boss in Pearson at the helm, fans have reason to be optimistic.

Atkinson would be a shrewd addition and if Oxford can get £2million out of the move then it’ll be good business from their end too.

But if Karl Robinson wants his side to become genuine promotion contenders then he’ll need the move to go through quickly so that he can reinvest the money back into his side.