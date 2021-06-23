Carlisle United, Port Vale, Salford City, Tranmere Rovers and more all feature in today’s League Two transfer round-up on The72.

Salford City announced the signing of Liam Shephard from Newport County today, with the former Cardiff and Swansea City youth man penning a two-year deal.

Elsewhere, Tranmere Rovers brought in Josh Cogley on a two-year deal following his Birmingham City exit, with Forest Green recruiting Regan Hendry from Raith Rovers on another two-year contract.

Port Vale also reached an agreement to sign Brazilian shot-stopper Lucas Covolan from Torquay United, with Carlisle United completing the signing of Liverpool academy graduate Corey Whelan – both of course, on two-year deals.

Rumour Mill

Northampton Town striker Harry Smith is being targeted by all of Cambridge United, Newport County and Leyton Orient as per Football League World, who also claim that Harrogate Town are ‘set to swoop’ for Salford City’s Luke Armstrong.

Lastly, Manchester United’s young stopper Nathan bishop is said to be a target of Tranmere Rovers, Carlisle United, Exeter City and Oldham Athletic.