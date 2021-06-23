Blackburn Rovers’ recently released youngster Joe Grayson has completed a move to Barrow, it has been confirmed.

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is preparing his squad for the 2021/22 campaign after a disappointing time last season.

A number of players have been let go upon the expiry of their contracts. Among them is Joe Grayson, who sees his long-term affiliation with the Ewood Park outfit come to an end this summer.

Now, following his departure, it has been confirmed that Grayson has found a new club.

As confirmed on their official club website, League Two side Barrow have sealed the signing of Grayson on a free transfer.

The 22-year-old, who can play at centre-back and defensive midfield, has come in on a bargain deal. The former Oxford United and Grimsby Town loan man has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Bluebirds, keeping him at Holker Street until 2023.

Grayson leaves Blackburn having made only two appearances for Rovers’ senior side, spending much of his time with the U23s and out on loan.

Overall, he played 60 times for the club’s U23s, notching up eight and since appearances with Grimsby and Oxford respectively.

Grayson is the latest to join Barrow as part of Mark Cooper’s summer revamp.

He becomes signing number seven, following Offrande Zanzala, Josh Gordon, Paul Farman, Remeao Hutton, Tom White and Mark Ellis through the door.