The Sun’s Alan Nixon has provided a transfer update on Birmingham City.

Birmingham City go into the summer transfer window on the back of an inspired end to the Championship season just gone.

Lee Bowyer arrived from Charlton Athletic and steered the club well away from relegation in the end, finishing with a nine-point gap to the bottom three after winning five of his opening ten games in charge.

There’s been a handful of transfer rumours to talk about following the end of the campaign and Nixon shared this latest update on the club’s activity in the transfer market:

In the market. But other clubs want their targets too. https://t.co/acGkQFEvCF — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 23, 2021

One piece of positive transfer news coming out of St Andrew’s today was that former Aston Villa youngster Jordan Graham is ‘set’ to join Blues following the expiry of his Gillingham contract, with Charlton having been keen on the winger.

Elsewhere, Bowyer is also set to welcome Ryan Woods from Stoke City – the midfielder is close to penning a permanent deal with Birmingham City after spending the last season-and-a-half on loan with Championship rivals Millwall.

Earlier in the month, Birmingham were also credited with an interest in Sheffield Wednesday striker Josh Windass.

The 27-year-old has a host of Championship suitors – Birmingham City were linked alongside Fulham, with the likes of Millwall and Stoke City having been tipped since.

The mood at Birmingham City is completely different to what is was say six months ago.

They looked like they were heading for League One at one point but Bowyer has instilled belief back into the club and with signings seemingly close to coming in, fans have every right to be hopeful of a more comfortable finish in the Championship next season.