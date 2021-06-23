Cardiff City are set to complete the signing of midfielder Ryan Wintle, with Football Insider stating he is undergoing a medical with the Bluebirds.

Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy is in the market for new additions ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

He will be hoping to strengthen his ranks after they saw a play-off push fall by the wayside in the latter stages of the season. The Bluebirds have made two signings so far, bringing in Mark McGuinness and James Collins.

Now, it has been reported that Cardiff are on the brink of snapping up out of contract midfielder Ryan Wintle.

The out of contract Crewe Alexandra midfielder was linked with a move to the Cardiff City Stadium last month.

It now seems a deal is on the brink of completion. Football Insider states that Wintle is undergoing a medical with the Welsh club as they look to seal their third signing of summer.

The defensive midfielder has been a mainstay in the Railwaymen’s starting 11 since after breaking through their youth academy.

Across all competitions, Wintle notched up 186 appearances for the League One side. In the process, he chipped in with 11 goals and 14 assists.

The 24-year-old has spent his entire career with Crewe, plying his trade in League Two and League One.

His impressive performances for David Artell’s side have now warranted a move to the Championship, so it will be interesting to see how he fares in the second tier.