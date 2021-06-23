Hull City are ‘unlikely’ to sign Dion Charles from Accrington Stanley this summer, as per a report by Hull Live.

Hull City are admirers of the League One striker and watched him in action last season.

However, Hull Live say Accrington are demanding a significant three-figure transfer fee for him which may well be out of the Tigers’ reach in this transfer window.

Nottingham Forest and Derby County have been linked with him recently, as per a report by The Athletic, whilst Brentford have also been credited with an interest by The Sun.

Charles, who is 25-years-old, is a man in-demand after scoring 20 goals in all competitions last term.

The Northern Ireland international started his career at Blackpool but dropped into non-league as a youngster for a spell at AFC Fylde.

Fleetwood Town threw him a Football League lifeline in 2016 but Charles then ended up moving back down the leagues for stints at Halifax Town and Southport.

However, Accrington signed him two years ago and he has since bagged 29 goals in 85 games for the Lancashire side and is on the radar of some big clubs now.

Hull City are unlikely to be signing him though which could pave the way for the likes of Nottingham Forest, Derby County and Brentford to swoop in.

Accrington will be hoping to keep hold of Charles after his impressive past campaign.