Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins had talks with Chuks Aneke on Tuesday and is still keen for the striker to stay, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic are facing a battle to keep hold of their striker amid interest from elsewhere.

Aneke, who is 27-years-old, is out of contract at the end of the month and is due to become a free agent.

Adkins has also spoken to Ben Amos and Adam Matthews over the prospect of staying.

Read: Charlton Athletic-linked winger to join Championship club

He has said, as per London News Online: “We talk about Ben Amos, Chuks Aneke and Adam Matthews, there have been contract negotiations going backwards and forwards. I know there has been a lot of interest in the three of them, because they are good players.”

He added: “We’ll have to wait and see. For example, I spoke to Ben and Chuks yesterday. They know I want them at the football club. The players have to make a decision and the agents make a decision for the finances as well. It is the way it is, let’s not hide about it.”

Aneke has been linked with the likes of QPR, Middlesbrough and Reading, as reported by TEAMtalk.

Read: Charlton Athletic keen on Sheffield United midfielder

He scored 16 goals in all competitions last season and will no doubt be looking at what other options are out there for him.

Aneke joined the Addicks in 2019 and only managed one goal in his first year as they were relegated from the Championship. He no doubt made amends last term though.

He has also played for the likes of Arsenal, Stevenage, Preston North End, Crewe Alexandra and Zulte Waregem in the past.

Charlton tied up contract deals with Jason Pearce and Ben Watson yesterday and their fans will be keen to see Aneke follow suit.