Portsmouth’s pursuit of Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu could be nearing an end result, with reporter Alan Nixon stating a decision will hopefully come soon.

Down to Man City to decide. Hopefully soon. https://t.co/SQbDleOYVT — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 23, 2021

Portsmouth are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, with Craig MacGillivray leaving on a free transfer.

Danny Cowley will be looking to bring a new man in between the sticks sooner rather than later as he prepares his side for the 2021/22 campaign.

Manchester City starlet Gavin Bazunu has been heavily linked with a move to Fratton Park (The Sun on Sunday, 20.06.21, pg. 65). Now, fresh insight has emerged on the club’s rumoured pursuit of the young goalkeeper.

According to The Sun reporter Alan Nixon, it is now down to Manchester City as to whether or not Bazunu will join Pompey next season.

Should they seal a deal, it will give the young Irishman the chance to pick up senior experience in League One for the second season in a row.

Bazunu spent the 2020/21 campaign with Rochdale, featuring heavily for Brian Barry-Murphy’s side. Across all competitions, he notched up five clean sheets in 32 games for the Dale.

With the ball now in City’s court, it awaits to be seen how the situation pans out.

Bazunu, who has four senior caps for the Republic of Ireland, looks to be a top talent for the future.

He joined Manchester City in 2019 after breaking through Shamrock Rovers’ academy. The 19-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for Pep Guardiola’s side but has featured heavily for their U23s.