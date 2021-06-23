Championship new boys Blackpool are alongside Lincoln City and Salford City in the chase for defender Tennai Watson, Football League World reports.

Blackpool are preparing for life in the Championship after their play-off victory over Lincoln City.

Neil Critchley has already added five new faces to his ranks. Oliver Casey, Josh Bowler, Daniel Grimshaw, Reece James and Shayne Lavery have all completed moves to Bloomfield Road ahead of next season.

Now, it has been claimed that the Tangerines are eyeing up a summer swoop for out of contract defender Tennai Watson.

Football League World states that Watson is attracting interest from a host of EFL clubs, including Blackpool.

Critchley’s men are not the only side hunting the defender this summer. League One side Lincoln City and League Two outfit Salford City are also said to be keen on signing the 24-year-old ahead of next season.

The former Coventry City and AFC Wimbledon loan man is available for nothing this summer. He was let go by Reading earlier this summer, departing the Madejski Stadium at the end of his deal.

With options available, it will be interesting to see how Watson’s situation pans out ahead of next season.

Watson leaves Reading having made nine appearances for the club’s senior side.

He spent the vast majority of last season playing for the club’s U23s team, featuring 20 times for the young Royals. As well as playing in his favoured role at right-back, Watson also played as a centre-back and in defensive midfield.