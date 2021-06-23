Sunderland have got “big plans” for young left-back Denver Hume’s development, the Sunderland Echo has reported.

Sunderland are preparing for another season of League One football after suffering play-off heartbreak once again.

Much of their focus has been on contracts so far, with the likes of Aiden McGeady, Luke O’Nien and Charlie Wyke all seeing their contracts expire. Young left-back Denver Hume also sees his deal expire this summer.

Now, a fresh insight into the club’s stance over Hume’s future has emerged.

As per the Sunderland Echo, the Black Cats have got “big plans” for the 22-year-old’s development.

Lee Johnson is determined to keep Hume at the Stadium of Light and the club sees a big future for the youngster. The academy graduate is fielding interest from elsewhere, however.

Championship side Middlesbrough are said to be showing an interest in Hume this summer. Nothing has materialised of the links yet, but it awaits to be seen how the situation pans out in the coming weeks.

Hume could be available on a bargain deal this summer, with his contract nearing expiration. However, if Sunderland have their way, the Northumbrian prodigy will pen a new deal and stay beyond the end of the transfer window.

Since breaking through the academy and into Sunderland’s senior side, Hume has become a first-team regular.

Across all competitions, the youngster has played 76 times for the Black Cats. In the process, he has netted three goals, also providing 10 assists.