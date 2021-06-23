Lincoln City chief executive Liam Scully believes Jorge Grant’s departure is ‘imminent’, having been linked with a Championship move throughout the past 12 months.

Grant, 26, looks set to be leaving Lincoln City this summer. The midfielder was linked with all of Nottingham Forest, Norwich City, Brentford, Reading and Swansea City by TEAMtalk back in November and Scully has revealed that Championship interest in Grant remains.

Speaking to Lincolnshire Live, he said:

“I think Jorge moving on is imminent.

“He’s got suitors in the Championship and, in the grand scheme of things, we are powerless to prevent that from happening.”

The Englishman, formerly of the Nottingham Forest youth set up, scored 13 goals and grabbed eight assists in 39 League One outings last season.

His side finished in 5th-place of the League One table and made the play-off final, only to be beaten by Blackpool at Wembley.

Hopes remain high that Michael Appleton’s side can compete once again next season but they look set to be doing so without Grant, who’s contracted to the club until 2023.

The Imps were set to lose Grant for free this summer before acting swiftly to renew his stay at Championship interest grew in the midfielder.

No price tag is known as of yet and there’s not been any mentions of the above-linked teams reigniting their interest, but Scully’s comments all but confirm that Grant will be departing form Lincoln at some point over the summer.

He’d be a quality addition for most in the Championship and of those clubs linked previously, Nottingham Forest, Reading and Swansea City remain in the second-tier.

Expect interest to mount as the summer months go by and should more than one team show a strong interest then Lincoln could quickly have a bidding war on their hands.