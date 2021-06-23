Sunderland are lining up a bumper contract offer in the hope of bringing Joe Pigott to the Stadium of Light – the striker has been linked with Bristol City and Luton Town recently.

Pigott, 27, will be leaving AFC Wimbledon on a free transfer this summer.

The striker netted 20 goals and grabbed five assists in 45 League One outings for AFC Wimbledon last season and attracted Championship interest throughout.

The likes of Birmingham City, Derby County, Swansea City and Charlton Athletic were linked previously, though more recently both Bristol City and Luton Town have been tipped to move for the striker this summer.

Now, a report from The Portsmouth News claims that Sunderland are ‘in the box seat’ to bring in Pigott this summer, providing that he remains in League One.

Meanwhile Pigott is said to have already discussed terms with Luton Town and had met up with Bristol City representatives last week.

Though it’s unknown whether Sunderland have yet made any formal approaches to sign the Englishman but with Charlie Wyke looking likely to depart, bringing in a striker of Pigott’s quality will be imperative this summer.

Thoughts?

Pigott was one of the best strikers in League One last season. He’s an all-round player who can bring much more to the side than just goals, and that dynamism should make him an ideal addition for Lee Johnson.

The question is whether or not Sunderland can fend off Championship interest in the striker.

It’d be a difficult task to do so but if Sunderland put their money where their mouth is then they might just seal a really shrewd summer signing in the AFC Wimbledon man.