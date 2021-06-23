Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff is wanted by Championship pair West Brom and Middlesbrough, Chronicle Live has claimed.

Newcastle United’s Matty Longstaff struggled to nail down a spot in Steve Bruce’s side last season despite his impressive breakthrough into the senior side at St. James’ Park.

The young midfielder played only five times for the Mapies, taking him to 20 appearances for the club.

Ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, Longstaff is rumoured to be attracting interest from elsewhere. A host of sides are looking to sign him on loan as he searches for first-team game time next season.

According to Chronicle Live, Championship duo West Brom and Middlesbrough are both interested in a loan deal for the Newcastle starlet this summer.

The second-tier pair are not the only sides looking to secure a deal for Longstaff, however. Belgian club RSC Anderlecht are said to be lining up a move, while newly-promoted Norwich City have also been credited with interest.

After a difficult season, it will be interesting to see how the Rotherham-born starlet’s situation pans out this summer.

Longstaff looks to be a great talent for the future but may need to leave Newcastle on loan if he wants consistent first-team action.

Featuring in central midfield, the England U20s international has scored three goals for Newcastle United’s senior side.

He made his way up to the first-team during the 2019/20 campaign, breaking onto the scene in impressive fashion. He netted the winner in a 1-0 victory over Manchester United, becoming a firm favourite among supporters.