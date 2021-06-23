Chelsea are set to send young defender Levi Colwill on loan to the Championship, Fabrizio Romano has reported.

Chelsea’s centre back Levi Colwill (18) is set to sign a new 4 years contract with the club. 🔵 #CFC He’s an England youth international and he’s considered so important for the future by Chelsea board. Colwill will now join a Championship side on loan for the new season. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2021

Chelsea are reportedly looking to provide young defender Levi Colwill with senior experience as he continues his breakthrough into senior football.

The young centre-back is yet to make his senior debut but is seen as a promising talent for the future. Now, it is being claimed that the 18-year-old is set to link up with a Championship ahead of the 2021/22 season.

According to trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano, Colwill will spend next season in the Championship as he continues his development.

It is yet to be revealed which second-tier side will be recruiting Colwill ahead of next season, so it will be interesting to see how the Chelsea prodigy’s season pans out over the summer transfer window.

Not only are the Stamford Bridge club sending him out on loan, but they are also set to secure his long-term future. The youngster will pen a four-year contract this summer, displaying that the club see him as a top talent for the future.

The 18-year-old has already played 26 times for the club’s U23s, making the jump up this season.

Should a move go through as planned, it will be interesting to see how Colwill fares in the Championship.

The EFL has been a successful proving ground for Chelsea’s starlets across the years. The most recent examples are Mason Mount and Reece James, who spent time on loan with Derby County and Wigan Athletic respectively.

Both Mount and James have gone on to become first-team regulars at Stamford Bridge and are important parts of Gareth Southgate’s England side.