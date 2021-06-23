Peterborough United are looking to reunite with striker Jack Marriott, whose future with Championship rivals Derby County is up in the air.

Peterborough United are yet to make their first signing ahead of their return to Championship football. However, the club have secured the futures of some of their key players, with Mark Beevers the most recent to commit his future to the club.

The likes of George Edmundson and Jamie McGrath have both been linked with moves to London Road.

Now, it has been claimed Peterborough are eyeing a reunion with former favourite Jack Marriott.

As per Football Insider, Darren Ferguson is interested in bringing the Derby County striker in ahead of next season.

If Posh are to pursue a deal, they will face competition for his signature. Fellow Championship new boys Hull City are also said keen on Marriott, so it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out.

The 26-year-old’s future at Pride Park is up in the air. Marriott had agreed a 12-month extension earlier this season, but registration was withdrawn by the EFL.

Now potentially available on a free transfer, it awaits to be seen what this summer brings for the striker.

Marriott enjoyed a thoroughly successful stint with Posh during the 2017/18 season.

He managed 33 goals in 56 appearances for the club, also providing five assists. His form earned him a move to Derby, where he has struggled to nail down a spot in the side.

With the Rams, Marriott has played 86 times, chipping in with 17 goals and nine assists.