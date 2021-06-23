Luton Town’s Ryan Tunnicliffe is a target for Derby County, Hull City, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Luton Town appear to be losing the midfielder the summer when his deal expires.

Tunnicliffe, who is 27-years-old, is currently out of contract at the end of the month and is due to become a free agent.

The Hatters have offered him a new two-year deal but he has rejected it with clubs in the MLS and Turkey also keen.

He made 25 appearances for Nathan Jones’ side in all competitions last term but wants a new challenge now.

Tunnicliffe moved to Kenilworth Road in 2019 following their promotion from League One.

He started out at Manchester United and rose up through the youth ranks at Old Trafford before playing twice for their first-team. He also gained experience out on loan in the Football League at Peterborough United, Barnsley and Ipswich Town as a youngster.

Tunnicliffe then spent four years on the books at Fulham, who loaned him out to Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers during his time at Craven Cottage.

Luton brought him in on a free transfer after he left the London side and he has proven to be a useful acquisition for Jones’ men since then.

However, he is leaving Kenilworth Road and is being linked with Derby, Hull City, Barnsley and Huddersfield.