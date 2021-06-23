Birmingham City are set to win the race to sign Jordan Graham, as per a report by London News Online.

Birmingham City are poised to see off competition from elsewhere in the Football League to land the winger.

Graham, who is 27-years-old, rejected the chance to stay at Gillingham at the end of last season and is available on a free transfer.

Charlton Athletic have held talks over signing him whilst Hull City and Lincoln City have been mentioned as possible suitors, as per a report by Hull Live.

However, it is Birmingham who are set to land his signature this summer.

Their boss Lee Bowyer was interested in signing him during his time as Charlton manager and will finally get his man now.

Graham had an impressive past season for Gillingham in League One by scoring 13 goals in all competitions and is being rewarded with a move to the Championship.

He started his career at Birmingham’s bitter rivals Aston Villa but left for Wolves in 2014 after loan spells away from Villa Park at Ipswich Town and Bradford City.

Graham went on to play 20 times for Wolves’ first-team and was also shipped out on loan to Oxford United, Fulham, Ipswich and Gillingham before the latter made his move permanent last year.

He has been a key player for the Gills since then and is on his way to Birmingham now.