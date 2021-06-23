Leeds United’s Robbie Gotts is facing an uncertain future right now following loan spells at Lincoln City and Salford City last season.

Leeds United are yet to make a a decision on his immediate future yet, as per a report by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Gotts, who is 21 years old, spent the first-half of this season on loan at Lincoln before linking up with Salford in League Two in January.

Rewind to this around this time last year and he was a wanted man in the Football League.

Charlton Athletic were keen, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter, and Football Insider suggested Hull City held talks. However, it was Lincoln who managed to win the race for his signature.

He time with the Imps didn’t really work out though and he finds himself at a crossroads right now.

Gotts has risen up through the Leeds youth ranks and has impressed playing for their Under-23’s over the past few years, playing a key part in them winning the PDL Northern League and the Proffesional Development League.

He was handed his first-team debut by Marcelo Bielsa in December 2019 in an FA Cup tie against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and has since made two more appearances for the Yorkshire outfit.

His chances of getting games in the Premier League are incredibly slim, hence why he has been loaned out twice last season and his situation is uncertain.