Daniel Ballard will hold talks with Arsenal this week to decide where he will be going on loan next season, as per a report by Football Insider.

The defender is poised to head out on loan again next season to get more first-team experience.

Ballard, who is 21-years-old, will not be leaving Arsenal on a permanent basis though at this stage.

Blackpool are keen to land him after his impressive loan spell there last term, whilst Blackburn Rovers have also been linked over recent times, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

Ballard joined Neil Critchley’s side in October last year and enjoyed regular football for the Seasiders last season as they won promotion from League One via the Play-Offs.

The Northern Ireland international has been on the books at Arsenal since the age of eight and rose up through the academy of the Premier League side.

He is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Gunners and he had a loan spell away at Swindon before rocking up at Blackpool last year.

Ballard is believed to have a few suitors in the Championship right now and will hold discussions with Arsenal soon about where he will be going.

Blackpool have recently signed centre-back Oliver Casey from Leeds United which may suggest that he will be heading to a different team.