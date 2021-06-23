Sheffield football reporter Alan Biggs has had his say on the Josh Windass situation – Millwall have recently had a bid rejected for the striker as interest mounts going into the summer.

Windass, 27, still has a year left on his Sheffield Wednesday contract, with the club having the option of a further year.

He scored nine Championship goals last season and proved an important member of the side that eventually finished rock-bottom of the second-tier table, succumbing the Owls to relegation into League One.

This month, interest in Windass has hotted up with several clubs now reportedly interested in signing him this summer, including Millwall among many others.

The Lions have made an opening offer for Windass but it was quickly knocked back by Sheffield Wednesday – the offer is said to be in the region of £400,000 and to be paid in instalments, with the Owls wanting closer to £2million for the Englishman.

Having his say on the situation, Biggs tweeted yesterday:

Josh Windass’s future is, for me, an example of where the manager should have a budget & make the call accordingly. He is better placed than anyone at #SWFC to judge realistic valuation. Also to decide how it is spent. This is where the club has to get to IMO — Alan Biggs (@AlanBiggs1) June 22, 2021

Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri has a lot on his plate this summer. As well as facing mounting scrutiny from fans he has a League One season to gear up for and a team to rebuild.

Darren Moore is set to lose a host of names at the end of this month and more, like Windass could follow.

Thoughts?

Biggs is spot on with his assessment of Windass’ current situation at Hillsborough. Chansiri needs to start taking a step back with these things and let Moore run the club, or he’ll continue to find his club in the predicament they currently find themselves in.

On the other hand, Windass is someone who’ll give Sheffield Wednesday a much greater chance of prevailing in League One next season and so it makes the whole situation a difficult one for Moore, Chansiri and Wednesday to judge.