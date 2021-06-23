Hull City ‘remain keen’ on Derby County’s Jack Marriott, reports Hull Live.

Marriott, 26, has endured a tough few seasons. Brought in to Derby County following a 27-goal season with Peterborough United, the Englishman has failed to settle down at Pride Park and could be on the move this summer.

There was previously confusion regarding his Derby contract though, but reports have since clarified that his deal expires at the end of this month and that the Rams have been in discussions over extending his stay.

But there’s been no progress on that front as of yet and now Hull Live reporter Barry Cooper has reported that League One champions Hull City ‘remain keen’ on Marriott, who was born close to the city.

Wages though could be an obstacle for Grant McCann’s side to navigate – Cooper reports that Marriott’s reported wages at Derby County top £18,000-a-week.

Last season, Marriott started the season with Derby County before being loaned out to Sheffield Wednesday. He’d manage 12 Championship appearances for the Owls without scoring, returning to Derby County prematurely after picking up an injury.

Since joining the Rams ahead of the 2018/19 season, Marriott has made 72 Championship appearances and managed 13 goals.

Thoughts?

At 26-years-old Marriott still has plenty of years left ahead of him and plenty left to offer. He’s proved in the past that he’s a prolific striker and it might just take a change of scenery, and a new start to bring about that goal-scoring form once again.