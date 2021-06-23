MK Dons are ‘keen to sign’ Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop – Cambridge United were linked with the midfielder earlier in the year.

Bishop, 24, is a target of MK Dons as per TWTD. The Ipswich Town man is a graduate of the club’s youth academy having made his league debut back in the 2014/15 season.

He’s another year left on his deal at Portman Road but TWTD now report that League One rivals MK Dons are keen on a summer swoop for the Englishman, with TWTD also reporting last month that League One newcomers Cambridge United were eyeing a move as well.

The Cambridge-born midfielder has so far racked up 132 appearances in all competitions for Ipswich Town, scoring five goals in the process.

Last season he made 36 League One appearances and scored four of his five total goals for the Tractor Boys, proving a useful member of the squad under Paul Cook.

He made a lot of starts but Cook wasn’t afraid to start him on the bench and bring him on later in games, but where the former Wigan Athletic boss stands on Bishop remains unclear.

With his contract running down though, if Cook isn’t keen then a sale this summer would make sense.

Thoughts?

At 24-years-old Bishop has a good dose of experience to his name and for most sides in League One he’d be a really keen signing.

MK Dons placed 13th in the League One table last season, with Russell Martin bringing about a new-look Dons side who could yet surprise a few next season.

A transfer battle could soon commence between Dons and Cambridge, which could potentially drive the price up in Ipswich’s favour.