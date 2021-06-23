Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop is also on the radar of Tranmere Rovers, Carlisle United, Exeter City and Oldham Athletic, as per a report by the Oldham Times.

Manchester United are not short of potential suitors for the young stopper.

Bishop, who is 21-years-old, is expected to be loaned out by the Premier League giants this summer and has a lot of interest from League Two.

Mansfield Town are said to be winning the race for his signature though and the Oldham Times say the Stags hope to complete his signing next week.

Bishop is in need of getting some first-team experience under his belt in the Football League next season.

The England youth international started his career at Southend United and rose up through the youth ranks at Roots Hall before playing 39 appearances for their first-team.

Manchester United then made a surprise move to sign him in January 2020 on a two-and-half year deal.

Bishop has since played for the Red Devils’ Under-23s side and could now be exposed to League Two football next term.

Thoughts

Oldham won’t be getting him as they signed experienced goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler on a free transfer yesterday.

Bishop is obviously a highly-rated young goalkeeper, hence his move to Manchester United last year, and would be a shrewd addition for a fourth tier club.

Mansfield appear to be in the driving seat ahead of Tranmere, Oldham, Carlisle and Exeter.