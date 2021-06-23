Preston North End target from January Jimmy Dunne is leaving Burnley, as per a report by The Athletic.

The defender is moving on from Burnley as a free agent this summer.

Dunne, who is 23-years-old, was a target for Preston in the January transfer window, as reported at the time by The Sun.

However, a move to Deepdale didn’t materialise for him in the end this past winter and he will be weighing up his next move.

Dunne has struggled for game time at Burnley and has made just seven appearances for their first-team to date. A departure will give him the chance to get more opportunities elsewhere.

He spent time on the books at Manchester United as a youngster before leaving in 2016 to join the Clarets. He has since been loaned out to the likes of Barrow, Accrington Stanley, Hearts, Sunderland and Fleetwood Town.

It will be interesting to see if Preston rekindle their interest now Dunne is available.

However, they have a different manager in Frankie McAvoy now and have brought in defender Liam Lindsay on a permanent basis from Stoke City.

Dunne has experience of playing in the Football League and in Scotland so is a decent option for clubs out there needing a centre-back this summer.

Leaving Burnley is a good move for him as his chances of getting opportunities in the Premier League are and have been slim.