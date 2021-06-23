Lincoln City’s Jorge Grant has a buy-out clause in his contract, as per a report by Lincolnshire Live.

Lincoln City could be ‘powerless’ to stop him leaving if a Championship side came in for him this summer.

Grant, who is 26-years-old, signed a new deal with the Imps last season until the summer of 2023, but it includes a release clause.

The likes of Nottingham Forest, Brentford, Reading and Swansea City were all said to be keeping tabs on him last term, as reported by TEAMtalk.

Read: Nottingham Forest winger wanted by Barnsley

Grant caught the eye with Lincoln last season and played a key role in Michael Appleton’s side getting to the League One Play-Off final.

He joined the Imps in 2019 and has since been a key player for them, chipping in with 19 goals in 89 games in all competitions.

The attacking midfielder started his career in the academy at Reading before Nottingham Forest signed him in 2013.

He went on to make 20 appearances for the Reds’ first-team as a youngster.

Grant also had loan spells away from the City Ground at Notts County, Luton Town and Mansfield Town before leaving on a permanent basis a couple of years ago for Lincoln.

Read: Reading-linked striker yet to sign new deal with Charlton Athletic

His move to Sincil Bank has worked a treat for him and Forest and Reading are both keen to re-sign him.

Lincoln are vulnerable to losing him over the coming months.