Hull City have been linked with Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass recently, but Hull Live reporter Barry Cooper has played down a potential move to the Humber.

Windass, 27, is one of the few Sheffield Wednesday names contracted beyond this summer.

The striker signed a two-year deal with the club last summer and the Owls have the option to extend that deal by a further year.

Following the club’s relegation into League One though, Windass has become a man in-demand with a clutch of Championship clubs having been linked, including Millwall, Birmingham City, Fulham, QPR, Preston and more.

Hull City were loosely linked with Windass last month – the move always seemed to be out of the Tigers’ price-range though and now, Hull Live reporter Cooper has reiterated that the club are unlikely to land Windass this summer.

He wrote:

“If you were to rank transfers by their likeliness to happen then Windass moving to City would be right at the bottom.

“Windass will cost significant funds this summer if he’s to leave Sheffield Wednesday who value him at close to £2m, and despite their relegation to League One and ongoing financial issues, they’ll do all they can to keep him.”

Millwall were reported to have made a bid for Windass this week. Wednesday though would quickly rebuff that offer as it fell well short of their supposed £2million valuation – the Lions’ bid was said to be in the region of £400,000.