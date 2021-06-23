Millwall are closing in on the loan signing of an unnamed Premier League defender.

Millwall are close to bringing in a youngster from a top flight side, according to a report by London News Online.

The Lions are looking to get busy in the transfer window as Gary Rowett’s side gear up for another season in the Championship.

They are also after another striker as well as Sheffield Wednesday attacker Josh Windass, who they have seen a bid rejected for.

Millwall are keen to boost their defensive options and are closing in on the addition of a Premier League defender.

Their identity remains unknown for now with the London club likely to be keeping quiet on it as they work hard behind the scenes to get it over the line.

Rowett’s side finished 11th last season and will be hoping to push on in the next campaign and close the gap between them and the top six.

Their only signing so far since the end of last term has been goalkeeper George Long. He has been brought in to add competition and cover for last season’s number one Bartosz Białkowski.

Who is the unnamed defender?

In terms of who this defender is, players such as Leo Ostigard (Brighton and Hove Albion), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Sam Woods (Crystal Palace) and Leif Davis (Leeds United) are potential candidates, though the identity of the targets remains anonymous.