Charlton Athletic are keen on Sheffield United’s Regan Slater, as per a report by Hull Live.

Charlton Athletic are in the hunt for some signings for next season in League One.

Slater, who is 21-years-old, won the title on loan at Hull City in the last campaign.

He has now emerged as a potential target for the Addicks as Nigel Adkins prepares for his first full campaign at the helm.

Slater played a key role in Hull’s promotion to the Championship last term and they have made no secret of the fact they want to sign him on a permanent basis.

However, following the recent signings of Andy Cannon and George Moncur, Grant McCann’s side may have moved on from the Blades man now.

He joined the Tigers on a season-long loan in October last year and went on to play 34 times having initially struggled to break into their team.

Slater is a product of the Sheffield United academy and has played three times for their first-team so far in his career, as well as having other loan spells away in the Football League at Carlisle United and Scunthorpe United.

Their new boss Slavisa Jokanovic has a big decision to make on Slater’s future and is due to talk to him.

If he is to leave Bramall Lane then Charlton are said to be interested now.