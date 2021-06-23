Birmingham City are ‘hopeful’ or landing Stoke City’s Ryan Woods ‘in the next few days’, reports Birmingham Live.

Woods, 27, is closing in on a permanent move to Birmingham City.

The Stoke City midfielder has fallen right down the pecking order at the bet365 Stadium and is now facing the chop among many other names at the club.

Woods has previously spent the past season-and-a-half on loan with Gary Rowett’s Millwall where he racked up 59 Championship appearances, proving a contested name throughout.

He often split opinion among Millwall fans but Lee Bowyer could be the perfect man-manager to get a player like Woods firing once again.

Links to Birmingham City came into headlines last week and the move has seemingly progressed quickly.

Birmingham Live have reported that Blues are hopeful of sealing the permanent signing of Woods ‘in the next few days’ and so fans could see an announcement before the end of the week.

It’s not known how much Birmingham City are paying for Woods, if anything at all, with the Potters notably looking to shed their wage bill this summer – Woods has a year left on his Stoke deal.

Michael O’Neill’s side endured a torrid second half of the season which saw them place in 14th, with their previous misspending in the top flight and in the Championship too now coming back to haunt them.