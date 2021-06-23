Hull City were ‘set to offer’ Dan Crowley a contract with his Birmingham City contract set to expire, but the Tigers ‘opted against’ the move in the end, reports Hull Live.

Crowley, 23, is set to leave Birmingham City at the end of this month. Blues have decided against triggering a one-year option in his contract and reports subsequently linked him with a move to Championship newcomers Hull City.

Grant McCann’s side were ‘set’ to move for Crowley but now Hull Live has revealed that the club have pulled out of the deal ‘for now’.

The same report goes on to mention how it’s ‘not beyond the realms of possibility’ that Hull could return for Crowley at some point over the summer, but how that depends on McCann’s fortunes in the transfer market.

Crowley spent time on loan with Hull City in League One last season.

The Englishman featured 22 times in League One for the Tigers as they went on to claim the title, securing their immediate return to the Championship under McCann.

Formerly on the books at Arsenal, Crowley has endured some tough years having found himself exiled by previous Blues boss Aitor Karanka at the start of last season.