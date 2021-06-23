Lincoln City are ‘set’ to beat the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth to the loan signing of West Brom stopper Josh Griffiths, reports Yorkshire Live.

Griffiths, 19, has been a man in-demand going into this summer.

The West Brom stopper shone on loan at Cheltenham Town in League Two last season, keeping an incredible 21 clean sheets as his side claimed the League Two crown.

Upon returning to The Hawthorns from his loan spell, Griffiths was linked with a host of League One clubs including play-off finalists Lincoln City, Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday.

Now though, Yorkshire Live report that Lincoln City look ‘set’ to land Griffiths.

The same report goes on to mention how Owls boss Darren Moore is a big fans of Griffiths and actually scouted the youngster last season, but that he would much prefer an experienced goalkeeper going into the 2021/22 season.

Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth meanwhile are also set to miss out.