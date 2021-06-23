Birmingham City midfielder Alen Halilovic is wanted by Croatian outfit Hadjuk Split.

Reports coming out of Croatia (via Birmingham Live) report that Birmingham City’s Halilovic is wanted by Hadjuk Split, with his Blues contract drawing to an end.

The 25-year-old was quickly offered a new deal by Birmingham City following the end of the last campaign but he’s yet to put pen to paper – he’s currently in his native Croatia working on his fitness.

He arrived at St Andrew’s part-way into the last 2020/21 season and would go on to feature 17 times in the Championship, scoring once.

There were constant question marks over his fitness but his class and quality was clear – the former AC Milan and Barcelona man has that something special in his locker and it was always just a case of getting him to full fitness.

Now though, with Halilovic in Croatia and reports linking him with a move to Split, his Blues exit seems to be edging closer.

It’d be a bitter blow for Bowyer, who has little over a week to try and persuade Halilovic to renew his stay at Birmingham City.