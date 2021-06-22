Preston North End’s capture of Izzy Brown has been voted The72’s Transfer of the Day.

Brown, 24, will join up with Championship outfit Preston North End as of the 1st of July following the expiry of his contract at Chelsea – he’s signed a one-year deal with the club having the option of a further year.

✍️ Preston North End are pleased to announce Izzy Brown will join the club on 1st July on a one-year deal, with the option of an extra year, following the expiration of his contract at Chelsea. ➡️ https://t.co/GsU7gEnEMg#pnefc pic.twitter.com/fJLykTky7e — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) June 22, 2021

The Englishman will leave the European champions with just one Premier League appearance to his name.

He joined the club from West Brom in 2013 and has spent the last six seasons out on loan, featuring for all of Vitesse, Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town, Brighton, Leeds United, Luton Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

Brown was with the Owls last season as they endured a torrid season in the Championship, finishing rock-bottom of the final table after a season is mishaps both on and off the pitch.

The midfielder undoubtedly struggled at Hillsborough though, grabbing just one assists in his 19 league outings and failing to score.

Now though, he joins up with Preston North End and it’s a new challenge for Brown as he looks set to settle down following a turbulent start to his career as a professional footballer.

Speaking to the club today, Brown said:

“I’m over the moon to finally get this done. It’s been in the works for a couple of weeks now, but I’m absolutely delighted to be here.

“Now I’m getting to that age where I want to develop myself as a player and hopefully be a legend at a club, and I really feel like Preston’s a place where I could do that.”

The Lilywhites endured a tough season themselves last time round. They parted ways with manager Alex Neil and Frankie McAvoy stepped in the eventually guide the club to a steady 13th-place finish in the Championship after ending the season on a run of four-straight wins.

Brown will be hoping to kick-on at Deepdale next season and it’ll be interesting to see how he fares at a new, permanent home.