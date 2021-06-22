Oldham Athletic have signed Hallam Hope on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

Oldham Athletic have brought the attacker in on an initial one-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.

Hope, who is 27-years-old, was released by Swindon Town at the end of last season and has quickly found a new club.

He played under Oldham boss Keith Curle at Carlisle United and has reunited with him at Boundary Park.



Read: Swindon Town fall behind Bradford City in race for Torquay United man

Hope has said: “I’m looking forward to working with Keith again and getting used to my new surroundings when I return. I love scoring goals and working hard for the team and it’s a big season ahead after listening to what the gaffer wants to achieve and build here.

“I’m raring to go and have played against Oldham a number of times over my career so I know the fans want players to work hard for the club and give 100% on the pitch.”

Hope is from Manchester but started his career on the books at Everton.

He never made a senior appearance for the Toffees but enjoyed loan spells away at Northampton Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Bury before the latter made his move permanent.

The forward spent three years with the Shakers and managed six goals in 71 games.

Read: Swindon Town and Oldham Athletic-linked midfielder joins Walsall

Hope then moved to Carlisle and scored 31 goals in 123 matches in all competitions during his time in Cumbria.

He has spent the past two years on the books at Swindon and helped them gain promotion from League Two under Richie Wellens last year.

However, he has now left after their relegation last term and will be playing against the Robins for Oldham now.