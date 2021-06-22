Cambridge United’s Andy Dallas is wanted by Notts County, as per a report by Nottingham Live.

Cambridge United are facing a battle to keep the striker this summer.

Dallas, who is 21-years-old, is out of contract at the end of the month and is currently due to become a free agent.

The U’s are keen to keep hold of him but he is attracting interest from other clubs.

Notts County are looking to bolster their squad over the next couple of months as they prepare for another year in the National League next term.

Dallas spent time on loan at that level with Weymouth and scored 12 goals altogether.

The attacker joined Cambridge in July 2019 from Rangers and has since scored twice in 33 games in all competitions.

Mark Bonner’s side are in League One next season and he may fancy his chances of getting more game time in a lower division.

Prior to his move to the Abbey Stadium, he had spent his whole career to date at Ibrox but had never made a senior appearance for Rangers.

Instead, Dallas had loan spells away at Stenhousemuir and Greenock Morton to gain experience.



He caught the eye on loan at Weymouth last term and is now wanted by Notts County.

The Magpies lost in the Play-Offs to Torquay United earlier this month, who in turn were defeated by Hartlepool United in the final.