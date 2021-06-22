Morecambe have completed the signing of Ryan Delaney on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

Morecambe have brought in the defender on a two-year deal.

Delaney, who is 24-years-old, was released by Bolton Wanderers at the end of last season and has swiftly found a new club.

He joins Callum Jones and Wes McDonald in joining Stephen Robinson’s side as they prepare for life in League One next season.

Delaney has said: “I’m excited to get started and have a new challenge for this coming season. The gaffer spoke to me about two weeks ago and since he rang me, then I wanted to get it done as soon as possible.

“I’ll always give 100%, I’ll put my body on the line and I want to do my best to keep as many clean sheets next season and hopefully produce a couple of goals at the other end.”

Delaney spent the past two years on the books at Bolton and made 27 appearances for the North West side. He was part of their side promoted from League Two under Ian Evatt last term.

The Irishman started his career at Wexford before Burton Albion brought him over to England in 2016.

He spent two years with the Brewers but never played a game for them, instead spending time out on loan with Cork City.

Delaney was then snapped up by Rochdale and played for them for two years before leaving in 2019.