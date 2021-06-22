Salford City have snapped up Josh Morris on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

Salford City have brought in the winger on a two-year deal.

Morris, who is 29-years-old, was released by Fleetwood Town at the end of last season and has dropped into League Two.

Charlton Athletic tried to sign him in the January transfer window and he even travelled down to London to complete that move, as per a report by London News Online.

However, his move to the Valley fell through in the end and he stayed at Fleetwood for the remainder of the last campaign.

He has now joined Salford and has said:“I’m delighted, it’s just nice to get sorted before pre-season starts again, then I’m just looking forward to getting going. There’s massive ambition here, I think everyone knows that already, I knew that before I spoke to the manager.”

“Obviously working with Gary (Boywer) before was a big plus for me, he’s someone I’ve come through with and he knows how to get the best out of me and I know what he wants so I’m really looking forward to it. There’s been interest all summer, it’s good when someone wants you as a player, it’s up to me now to re-pay him.”

Morris is an experienced player in the Football League and joined Fleetwood in July 2019. He made 138 appearances for the North West club, chipping in with 21 goals and 19 assists.

The left-sided player has also had spells with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Scunthorpe United, Bradford City, Carlisle United and Rotherham United in the past.

Salford will be going for promotion from League Two next season under Gary Bowyer and Morris has become their first signing of the summer.