Blackpool, Bristol City, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest, Peterborough United, Preston North End, Sheffield United, Stoke City and more all feature in today’s Championship transfer round-up on The72.

Blackpool may well have pulled off the signing of the day in their permanent capture of Leeds United’s Oliver Casey – the youngster was linked with the Tangerines following their promotion form League One and they’ve moved swiftly to bring him in on a three-year deal.

Another permanent signing to go through today was Izzy Brown to Preston North End – the midfielder has penned a one-year deal after leaving Chelsea.

Rumour Mill

Stoke City have been in the headlines today – they’re reportedly closing in on the permanent signing of Watford defender Ben Wilmot, whilst Potters defender Nathan Collins looks to be nearing a £12million move to Burnley.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough have ‘opened talks’ to re-sign Sammy Ameobi following his Nottingham Forest exit whilst Chris Hughton could lose young striker Brennan Johnson whose been linked with all of Brentford, Barnsley,Leeds United and Leicester City, whilst Bristol City look set to see their £1.4million bid for Oxford United’s Rob Atkinson knocked back.

FI SOURCES ✅ – Middlesbrough have opened talks to re-sign Newcastle United product Sammy Ameobi. 🤝 – The 29-year-old forward is a free agent from the end of this month after being released by Nottingham Forest. 📝 Details: https://t.co/wLSywddTGv#UTB #NFFC #NUFC pic.twitter.com/PsH5ttZiS3 — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) June 22, 2021

Peterborough United have already suffered that fate after seeing a bid for Rangers’ George Edmundson rejected.

In other transfer news, Norwich City have identified Sheffield United’s Jayden Bogle as a potential summer target, with Swansea City said to be rivalling Newcastle United for the ambitious loan signing of Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour.

Wolves defender Dion Sanderson is said to be on the radars of all of Birmingham City, Cardiff, Luton Town, Millwall and Stoke whilst Sheffield Wednesday have issued a ‘hands-off’ warning over striker Josh Windass, who was subject to a bid from Millwall this week.