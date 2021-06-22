West Bromwich Albion were relegated after a topsy-turvy Premier League campaign last season.

West Brom fans would have been hopeful that the Baggies would stay up but they saw a disjointed side. Taken apart too easily at times, the Black Country side were easy prey for the drop.

They burned through two managers last season. Slaven Bilic paid the price of repeated failing results. His replacement Sam Allardyce walked at the end of the season with relegation confirmed.

That has left West Brom looking for a viable replacement. The long-term favourite has been Barnsley boss Ismael Valerian. Various sources such as the Mail Online said that wheels had been set in motion with talks.

Under Ismael, Barnsley put a run together and played their way into the play-off picture. This about-turn from their 2019/20 Championship campaign was astonishing. That season saw them on the brink of relegation.

Sun reporter Alan Nixon tweeted that West Brom had approached Barnsley at the weekend and that a full compensation amount of £2million needed paying.

Nixon is very active on Twitter and today broached questions about the rumours of ex-Watford boss Marco Silva being in the picture. Some were also questioning whether the move for Valerian had hit the rocks.

Been finalising it for a couple of days now … 🤔 https://t.co/NjpazidTgZ — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 22, 2021

It’s been Ismael at top of pile for last four or five days … anything else probably leaked to scare Barnsley https://t.co/aEyaRGHw1s — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 22, 2021

That final message from Nixon, that leaks might be ‘scare’ tactics, was picked up on by some of Nixon’s followers. Those followers included this Barnsley fan:

Into thinking they had gone elsewhere and they wouldn’t be getting 2m … https://t.co/VDqPw4w3tT — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 22, 2021

In reality, West Brom are unlikely to have taken their interest elsewhere. Valerian Ismael is likely to be announced as the Baggies boss soon.

West Brom and Barnsley are surely too far into this for anything to go wrong even if nothing is guaranteed in football.