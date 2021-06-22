Emiliano Marcondes is looking to stay in England following his Brentford release, the Daily Mail has reported.

Emiliano Marcondes’ departure from Brentford has raised some eyebrows among football fans. Shortly after his play-off heroics, the Premier League new-boys confirmed that they would not be renewing the Dane’s contract.

Unsurprisingly, his situation has attracted interest from Championship clubs. Barnsley and Nottingham Forest are both said to be eyeing a bargain deal for Marcondes.

Now, a fresh update has emerged on his situation, and it makes for encouraging reading for the Tykes and Forest.

As claimed by the Daily Mail, Marcondes is hoping to stay in England this summer.

The departing Brentford man has his heart set on a stay in England, offering hope to both Barnsley and Nottingham Forest in the battle for his signature.

The Championship pair could yet face competition for his services, however. The report also states that clubs from Germany and France are also interested in Marcondes, but it awaits to be seen who from exactly.

With options open to the attacker across Europe, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out over the coming months.

Marcondes’ Brentford release brings an end to his three-and-a-half-year affiliation with the club. He joined the Bees back in January 2018 from Danish club FC Midtjylland.

In his time with the club, the former Danish youth international chipped in with seven goals and 13 assists in 97 games. He mainly featured in attacking midfield for Thomas Frank’s side but also appeared in a deeper role as a central midfielder on occasion, as well as out on the left wing at times.