Crewe Alexandra, Fleetwood Town, Ipswich Town, Morecambe, Oxford United, Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland all feature in today’s League One transfer round-up on The72.

Fleetwood Town have today announced the signing of Stockport County defender Chiekh Thiam on a deal until the summer of 2023, with Morecambe completing their third signing of the summer so far following their promotion from League Two, snapping up Wes McDonald following his Walsall exit.

Another done deal today was Crewe Alexandra’s signing of Southampton’s Kayne Ramsay – he joins on a season-long loan deal.

Rumour Mill

Daily Mail reported this morning that Sunderland had seen an opening offer of £1million for Wolves’ Dion Sanderson rejected, with the Premier League club wanting a fee closer to £2million, with the Black Cats also said to be leading the race to sign Wigan’s Viv Solomon-Otabor.

Elsewhere, The Portsmouth News reported that Pompey are closing in on their second summer signing, with the club looking likely to beat Aberdeen to the capture of former Rotherham United defender Clarke Robertson.

Clark Robertson will be #Pompey's next summer signing (medical permitting). https://t.co/ILLwVq1UKp — Neil Allen (@pn_neil_allen) June 22, 2021

Portsmouth have also reportedly seen two bids knocked back by Gillingham for young defender Jack Tucker.

The Millers will be playing in League One next season along with Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday, who are said to be ‘keeping tabs’ on Matthew Olosunde following his Rotherham United exit.

Lastly, Sky Sports (10:32) have reported that Bristol City’s £1.4million bid for Oxford United’s Rob Atkinson is set to be turned down, with out of contract Charlton Athletic stopper Ben Amos a ‘leading target’ of Ipswich Town’s.