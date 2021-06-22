Carlisle United have confirmed the signing of ex-Nottingham Forest attacker Zach Clough on a free transfer.

Zach Clough has completed his latest move following his departure from League One outfit Wigan Athletic.

The attacker’s contract with the Latics’ finished at the end of the 2020/21 campaign and the club opted against offering him renewed terms, leaving him free to hunt for a new club as a free agent.

Now, it has been confirmed that the former Bolton Wanderers prodigy has found a new club.

Ahead of next season, League Two side Carlisle United have moved to snap up Clough on a free transfer.

The Cumbrians confirmed Clough’s arrival on Tuesday, announcing the deal on their official website. The 26-year-old has committed to a two-year deal at Brunton Park, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2023.

Formerly tipped to be one of the EFL’s top young talents, Clough will be hoping to make a positive impact on Chris Beech’s side.

Last season, Carlisle finished in 10th place, so the Manchester-born forward will be hoping to inspire his new club to an improved campaign next time out.

Clough burst onto the scene with Bolton as a youngster, becoming a star player for the Trotters. He managed 23 goals and seven assists in 77 games for the club, earning a move to Nottingham Forest in January 2017.

However, the forward struggled to make an impact at the City Ground. He chipped in with four goals and three assists in 31 games, spending much of his time on the books with Forest out on loan.

Clough spent time with both Bolton and Rochdale before leaving for Wigan Athletic, who released him earlier this summer.