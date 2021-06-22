Bradford City, Bristol Rovers, Carlisle United, Hartlepool United, Northampton Town and Tranmere Rovers all feature in today’s League Two transfer round-up on The72.

Bradford City were in the headlines today – their day kicked off with the permanent signing of Leyton Orient striker Lee Angol on a one-year deal, before The72 exclusively revealed that the Bantams are leading the race to sign Torquay United’s Ben Whitfield.

Northampton Town also announced a new signing today, bringing in Walsall stopper Liam Roberts on an initial one-year deal.

Elsewhere, newly-promoted Hartlepool United have lost their 16-year-old midfielder Will Cain whose penned a two-year scholarship deal at Sunderland, with Kaiyne Woolery leaving Tranmere Rovers to sign a three-year deal with Motherwell.

Bristol Rovers meanwhile are said to be closing in on the double signing of Forest Green’s Aaron Collins and Fleetwood Town’s Harvey Saunders.

Just this evening as well, Carlisle United have been reported to be closing in on a two-year deal for Wigan Athletic’s Zac Clough.