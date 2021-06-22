Charlton Athletic midfielder Ben Watson has penned a new one-year deal at The Valley, it has been confirmed.

Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins is looking to prepare his ranks for the 2021/22 campaign after they missed out on a play-off spot last season.

While Marcus Maddison, Deji Oshilaja, Erhun Oztumer and Darren Pratley have all departed on free transfers, Jayden Stockley is the only signing so far.

Now, however, it has been confirmed that the Addicks have secured the future of one of their first-team players.

Midfielder Ben Watson has put pen to paper on a new contract with Charlton, it has been confirmed. The League One side announced the agreement on Tuesday afternoon, becoming the second player to pen a new deal in quick succession.

Club captain and key defender Jason Pearce also agreed a new deal on Tuesday.

Watson’s new deal will keep him at the club until next summer, agreeing a one-year contract. His initial deal was set to come to an end later this month, but it has now been confirmed that he will be staying at The Valley for the foreseeable.

In his first campaign with Charlton Athletic, Watson managed 30 appearances across all competitions. Featuring in central midfield and defensive midfield, the 35-year-old also chipped in with one goal.

The former Wigan Athletic and Crystal Palace man joined last summer in a free transfer deal following his Nottingham Forest release.

He was released by Forest after a year-and-a-half at the City Ground. In that time, he played 80 times across all competitions, scoring three goals.