Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers are eyeing up a move for Barnsley winger Luke Thomas, Gloucestershire Live has reported.

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for life in League One following their relegation from the Championship at the end of last season.

A host of players including Josh Windass, Osaze Urhoghide and more continue to be linked with moves away from Hillsborough in the wake of their relegation, while no new names have come in yet.

However, reports have now emerged claiming the Owls are keen on Barnsley’s attacking midfielder Luke Thomas.

As per Gloucestershire Live, Wednesday are among the Football League sides looking to strike a deal for Thomas.

League Two outfit Bristol Rovers were linked with the Barnsley winger earlier this summer. However, a deal is yet to materialise for the Gas and they now face competition from other clubs.

The Owls aren’t the only League One side said to be showing an interest in Thomas. Doncaster Rovers are also rumoured to be eyeing up a potential move for the former Derby County youngster ahead of next season.

With a few options available to him, it will be interesting to see if Thomas departs Oakwell this summer.

Last season, Thomas featured in 19 games for the Tykes before heading out on loan in January.

Ipswich Town moved to snap up the 22-year-old on a temporary basis. In his short stint at Portman Road, the ex-Coventry City starlet played five times before a spell on the sidelines.