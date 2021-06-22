Portsmouth are poised to win the race to sign Clark Robertson, according to a report by Football Insider.

Portsmouth have agreed terms to land the defender and he is undergoing a medical with the League One side.

Robertson, who is 27-years-old, is a free agent after parting company with Rotherham United at the end of last season.

He has been on the radar of Sunderland, Plymouth Argyle, Fleetwood Town and Aberdeen, but Pompey are set to bat away competition from elsewhere for his signature.

Robertson started his career at Aberdeen and went on to play 68 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side as a youngster before moving down to England in 2015.

He signed for Blackpool and spent three years at Bloomfield Road, making 137 appearances in all competitions.

He played a key role in the Tangerines’ promotion from League Two in his first year at the club.

Robertson was then signed by Rotherham and has played for the Millers for the past three seasons.

He decided against staying with the Yorkshire club following their relegation from the Championship last term and is now set for a new chapter at Fratton Park.

Robertson had a lot of clubs after him and will be a great signing for Portsmouth if they can get a deal over the line.

He has bags of experience in the Football League and will strengthen Danny Cowley’s defensive options.